Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -4.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $65.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.83% off the consensus price target high of $139.47 offered by analysts, but current levels are 75.12% higher than the price target low of $34.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is -10.92% and -12.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -3.91% at the moment leaves the stock 35.24% off its SMA200. MOMO registered 25.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.65%.

The stock witnessed a -17.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.35%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.42. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.37% and -25.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.70% this year.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.51M, and float is at 144.04M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -33.61% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -9.14% lower over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is 29.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.