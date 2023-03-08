Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -2.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $4.94, the stock is -3.55% and -8.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -6.08% at the moment leaves the stock 3.75% off its SMA200. HBM registered -39.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.32%.

The stock witnessed a -9.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.56%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.53 and Fwd P/E is 6.21. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.39% and -43.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.70% this year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.96M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 3.89%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -13.09% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -3.05% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -5.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.