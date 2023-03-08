Is 89bio Inc. (ETNB) a good stock to buy now?

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is 2.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $15.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.59% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 23.18% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.06, the stock is -5.55% and 4.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -7.05% at the moment leaves the stock 75.36% off its SMA200. ETNB registered 261.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 179.06%.

The stock witnessed a -1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.29%, and is -4.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 553.00% and -15.74% from its 52-week high.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

89bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.25M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 10.06%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Atkinson Edward Morrow III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Atkinson Edward Morrow III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $13.60 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Martins Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $13.89 per share for $35281.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58578.0 shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Martins Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,480 shares at an average price of $14.41 for $21327.0. The insider now directly holds 32,868 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).