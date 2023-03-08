Is Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) a good stock to buy now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is -13.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.07 and a high of $308.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $234.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.14%.

Currently trading at $230.71, the stock is -3.28% and -8.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 0.05% off its SMA200. ISRG registered -23.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.28%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.26%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has around 12120 employees, a market worth around $78.78B and $6.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.17 and Fwd P/E is 36.99. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.12% and -25.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 351.20M, and float is at 348.62M with Short Float at 0.63%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Curet Myriam,the company’sEVP & Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Curet Myriam sold 1,253 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $228.47 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1950.0 shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that DeSantis Robert (EVP & Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 1,971 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $240.77 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6365.0 shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Curet Myriam (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,124 shares at an average price of $240.77 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 327 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -26.38% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -0.90% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 2.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.