Is Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) a good stock to buy now?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) is -73.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $87.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBLA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 92.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -38.87% and -64.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -8.24% at the moment leaves the stock -96.29% off its SMA200. PBLA registered -98.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.25%.

The stock witnessed a -48.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.79%, and is -43.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.93% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -7.14% and -99.11% from its 52-week high.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.33M, and float is at 5.91M with Short Float at 17.72%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.