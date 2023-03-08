Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is 16.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.01 and a high of $195.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $175.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55%.

Currently trading at $173.57, the stock is 0.23% and 5.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 10.61% off its SMA200. MAR registered 8.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.54%.

The stock witnessed a -0.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.79%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has around 377000 employees, a market worth around $52.81B and $20.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.94 and Fwd P/E is 20.02. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.49% and -11.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.90% this year.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 316.60M, and float is at 256.28M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown William P,the company’sGroup Pres., US and Canada. SEC filings show that Brown William P sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $170.03 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17738.0 shares.

Marriott International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Reiss Rena Hozore (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 7,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $172.02 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16284.0 shares of the MAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Oberg Kathleen K. (EVP & CFO) disposed off 5,765 shares at an average price of $179.18 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 20,630 shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -11.04% down over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 6.77% higher over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is 10.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.