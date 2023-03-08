Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is -1.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $51.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAXR stock was last observed hovering at around $51.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $51.19, the stock is -0.61% and -0.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 61.56% off its SMA200. MAXR registered 54.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.50%.

The stock witnessed a -0.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.03%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.27% over the week and 0.39% over the month.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 170.63 and Fwd P/E is 21.96. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.35% and -1.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 182.90% this year.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.30M, and float is at 72.21M with Short Float at 3.02%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JABLONSKY DANIEL L,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that JABLONSKY DANIEL L sold 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $51.28 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Maxar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that ESTES HOWELL M (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $51.28 per share for $76920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50510.0 shares of the MAXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, PORTER BIGGS C (EVP, CFO) disposed off 96,000 shares at an average price of $51.53 for $4.95 million. The insider now directly holds 259,979 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR).