MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is -4.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $5.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is -17.40% and -13.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -7.44% at the moment leaves the stock -37.82% off its SMA200. MVIS registered -48.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.14%.

The stock witnessed a -31.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.04%, and is -12.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $364.49M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.16% and -62.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.10%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.33M, and float is at 164.61M with Short Float at 24.34%.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading -8.62% down over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is -32.10% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 1.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.