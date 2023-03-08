MongoDB Inc. (MDB) – The 6.81% Upside Potential Remains

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is 13.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.15 and a high of $471.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDB stock was last observed hovering at around $219.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.76% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.18% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -9.1% lower than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $223.65, the stock is 3.51% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -4.12% off its SMA200. MDB registered -26.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.67%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.63%, and is 6.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has around 3544 employees, a market worth around $14.52B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 373.37. Profit margin for the company is -30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.48% and -52.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.92M, and float is at 66.20M with Short Float at 6.30%.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at MongoDB Inc. (MDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ittycheria Dev,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Ittycheria Dev sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $207.86 per share for a total of $8.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

MongoDB Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A (Director) sold a total of 14,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $206.95 per share for $2.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the MDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Ittycheria Dev (President & CEO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $213.94 for $7.49 million. The insider now directly holds 190,264 shares of MongoDB Inc. (MDB).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 28.82% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -48.31% lower over the same period.