New Gold Inc. (NGD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is -8.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $1.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -6.57% and -13.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -9.03% off its SMA200. NGD registered -49.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.47%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.98%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1566 employees, a market worth around $834.98M and $821.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.95. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.99% and -54.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.50% this year.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 683.10M, and float is at 680.19M with Short Float at 0.36%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading -33.88% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -24.68% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -36.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.