NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) is -9.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $6.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.15% off the consensus price target high of $8.56 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 18.99% higher than the price target low of $4.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is -9.80% and -10.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing -4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -4.99% off its SMA200. NXE registered -21.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.30%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.69%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.26% and -38.87% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 480.57M, and float is at 397.45M with Short Float at 4.01%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) that is trading -21.06% down over the past 12 months.