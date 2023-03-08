Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) is 37.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is 10.91% and 19.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -6.24% off its SMA200. OTMO registered -61.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.25%.

The stock witnessed a -5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.12%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 11.50% over the month.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $78.81M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 180.00% and -74.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.40% this year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.77M, and float is at 101.24M with Short Float at 0.49%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.