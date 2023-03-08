Owlet Inc. (OWLT) on Track to Reach $3.00 in a Year

Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) is -15.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OWLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is 29.47% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 6.82% at the moment leaves the stock -66.28% off its SMA200. OWLT registered -80.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.35%.

The stock witnessed a 20.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.21%, and is 27.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.53% over the week and 16.07% over the month.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $53.99M and $54.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.67% and -91.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.90%).

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owlet Inc. (OWLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owlet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -580.10% this year.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.78M, and float is at 101.08M with Short Float at 0.87%.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Workman Kurt,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Workman Kurt bought 16,326 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $2.84 per share for a total of $46366.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.12 million shares.

Owlet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Workman Kurt (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 15,169 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $2.32 per share for $35192.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.1 million shares of the OWLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Workman Kurt (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,152 shares at an average price of $2.24 for $4820.0. The insider now directly holds 2,085,854 shares of Owlet Inc. (OWLT).