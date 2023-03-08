Positives for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) as stock gains in recent trading

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) is -68.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $208.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -32.88% and -53.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -86.55% off its SMA200. DBGI registered -98.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.87%.

The stock witnessed a -56.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.27%, and is -12.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.83% over the week and 13.45% over the month.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $6.55M and $14.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.20% and -99.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-259.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.60% this year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.94M, and float is at 4.91M with Short Float at 1.82%.