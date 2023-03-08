Positives for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) as stock gains in recent trading

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) is -3.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCRB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.40, the stock is 3.03% and 1.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. MCRB registered -14.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.19%.

The stock witnessed a -1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.26%, and is 6.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $675.32M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 116.00% and -43.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.53M, and float is at 116.29M with Short Float at 6.17%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ege David S. SEC filings show that Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $7.93 per share for a total of $39745.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46734.0 shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,738,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $3.15 per share for $27.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.88 million shares of the MCRB stock.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xencor Inc. (XNCR) that is trading 7.49% up over the past 12 months.