Positives for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) as stock gains in recent trading

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is -0.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.70 and a high of $278.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $208.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.43%.

Currently trading at $205.40, the stock is 0.73% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -3.19% off its SMA200. UNP registered -22.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.28%.

The stock witnessed a -2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.34%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has around 33179 employees, a market worth around $126.88B and $24.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.31 and Fwd P/E is 16.24. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.81% and -26.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 612.50M, and float is at 609.91M with Short Float at 0.79%.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whited Elizabeth F,the company’sEVP SUSTAINABILITY & STRATEGY. SEC filings show that Whited Elizabeth F sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $213.00 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39080.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Finley Teresa (Director) bought a total of 1,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $188.26 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1380.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Rocker Kenyatta G (EVP MARKETING & SALES) disposed off 4,018 shares at an average price of $250.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 41,177 shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSX Corporation (CSX) that is -20.68% lower over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -24.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.