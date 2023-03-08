Positives for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) as stock gains in recent trading

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is -16.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -15.80% and -21.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -62.07% off its SMA200. VERB registered -87.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.50%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -30.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.20%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $22.08M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.09% and -88.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-229.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.11M, and float is at 101.17M with Short Float at 3.14%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times.