Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -3.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.46 and a high of $122.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $98.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.6% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.28% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.89% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.96, the stock is -5.00% and -4.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -3.39% off its SMA200. PRU registered -9.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.13%.

The stock witnessed a -5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.88%, and is -4.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 39854 employees, a market worth around $34.74B and $60.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.40. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.29% and -21.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.10% this year.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.80M, and float is at 365.52M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN ANDREW F,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 4,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $99.20 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12241.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 11,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $100.95 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12300.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $103.55 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 16,198 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 15.72% up over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is 53.96% higher over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -51.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.