Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) – The 13.9% Upside Potential Remains

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.51 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $60.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.36% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.02% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.55, the stock is -3.65% and -4.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing -2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -5.30% off its SMA200. PEG registered -13.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.53%.

The stock witnessed a -3.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.89%, and is -3.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12525 employees, a market worth around $28.96B and $9.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.44 and Fwd P/E is 15.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.50% and -22.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 260.10% this year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 498.00M, and float is at 497.71M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chernick Rose M,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $60.45 per share for a total of $12090.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29776.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $57.14 per share for $11428.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29976.0 shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $58.19 for $11638.0. The insider now directly holds 30,121 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -11.15% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -7.41% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is -2.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.