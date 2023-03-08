Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) is 37.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $15.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RELY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $15.76, the stock is 19.68% and 29.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 46.39% off its SMA200. RELY registered 53.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.96%.

The stock witnessed a 21.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.24%, and is 7.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $653.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.64% and 0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.40%).

Remitly Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.00% this year.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.54M, and float is at 138.15M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yoakum Rene,the company’sEVP, Customer and Culture. SEC filings show that Yoakum Rene sold 5,427 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $9.94 per share for a total of $53955.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286.0 shares.

Remitly Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Hug Joshua (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 7,728 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $10.30 per share for $79625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.17 million shares of the RELY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Yoakum Rene (EVP, Customer and Culture) disposed off 5,971 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $59705.0. The insider now directly holds 286 shares of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY).

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading -20.98% down over the past 12 months. The Western Union Company (WU) is -32.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.