Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) is -14.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 73.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is -3.65% and -7.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -25.34% off its SMA200. REI registered -42.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.82%.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.27%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $356.78M and $307.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.11 and Fwd P/E is 2.37. Profit margin for the company is 48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.21% and -58.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ring Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.80% this year.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.38M, and float is at 98.22M with Short Float at 22.13%.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Ring Energy Inc. (REI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kruse William R,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kruse William R bought 507,214 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $2.67 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.45 million shares.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) that is trading -36.13% down over the past 12 months. Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is 0.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.