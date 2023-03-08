ROST Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Now

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -5.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.24 and a high of $122.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $112.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.54% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.96% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -4.63% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.86, the stock is -3.32% and -5.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 14.35% off its SMA200. ROST registered 22.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.71%.

The stock witnessed a -4.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.68%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $37.35B and $18.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.07 and Fwd P/E is 19.60. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.67% and -10.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.80% this year.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.12M, and float is at 338.20M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUSH MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BUSH MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $81.46 per share for a total of $81456.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34496.0 shares.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -35.77% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -27.34% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 23.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.