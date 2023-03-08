SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is -2.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.15 and a high of $83.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $34.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.96%.

Currently trading at $32.91, the stock is -11.50% and -10.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -23.68% off its SMA200. SLG registered -58.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.81%.

The stock witnessed a -21.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.96%, and is -3.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 1137 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $826.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.36% and -60.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.20% this year.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.76M, and float is at 62.99M with Short Float at 14.51%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HATKOFF CRAIG M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HATKOFF CRAIG M sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $34.31 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2052.0 shares.