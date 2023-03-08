SLM Corporation (SLM) Is Down -16.33% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is -16.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $20.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.89, the stock is -5.80% and -12.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -14.08% off its SMA200. SLM registered -20.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.38%.

The stock witnessed a -8.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.24%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.04. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.24% and -31.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.30% this year.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.46M, and float is at 238.68M with Short Float at 2.48%.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 12 times.

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 3.14% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -19.41% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -8.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.