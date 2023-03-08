Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) is -4.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.27 and a high of $29.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.51% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 21.84% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.23, the stock is -4.46% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 7.18% off its SMA200. SNDX registered 58.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.08%.

The stock witnessed a -13.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.35%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 82.59% and -18.85% from its 52-week high.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.70% this year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.22M, and float is at 57.43M with Short Float at 9.61%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ordentlich Peter,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Ordentlich Peter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $25.84 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Morrison Briggs (President, Head of R&D) sold a total of 52,854 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $26.83 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17836.0 shares of the SNDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Metzger Michael A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,959 shares at an average price of $27.64 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 17,659 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -42.25% lower over the past 12 months.