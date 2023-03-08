Tenaris S.A. (TS) – The 21.43% Upside Potential Remains

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is -1.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.24 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $34.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.86% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -15.7% lower than the price target low of $29.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.57, the stock is 1.38% and 0.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 13.25% off its SMA200. TS registered 33.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.58%.

The stock witnessed a 5.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.89%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has around 22776 employees, a market worth around $20.19B and $11.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.01 and Fwd P/E is 6.56. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.44% and -9.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenaris S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 273.40% this year.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 590.27M, and float is at 233.47M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -7.80% down over the past 12 months and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is 171.89% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is 5.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.