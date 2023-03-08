The Chemours Company (CC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CC Stock Is Going Next

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is 11.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.56 and a high of $44.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37%.

Currently trading at $34.21, the stock is -1.50% and 1.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 3.37% off its SMA200. CC registered 35.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.92%.

The stock witnessed a -4.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.05%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

The Chemours Company (CC) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $4.99B and $6.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 6.30. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.64% and -23.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

The Chemours Company (CC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chemours Company (CC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chemours Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year.

The Chemours Company (CC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.99M, and float is at 146.83M with Short Float at 2.83%.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The Chemours Company (CC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bellezza Alisha,the company’sPresident, Thermal Spec Solns. SEC filings show that Bellezza Alisha sold 27,716 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $35.47 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43931.0 shares.

The Chemours Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Sparks Edwin C (President, Titan Tech Chem Sol) sold a total of 22,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $43.59 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Ralhan Sameer (SVP, CFO) disposed off 20,175 shares at an average price of $40.01 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 313,506 shares of The Chemours Company (CC).

The Chemours Company (CC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 4.37% up over the past 12 months and 3M Company (MMM) that is -27.02% lower over the same period.