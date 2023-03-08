The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is -24.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.02 and a high of $46.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.5% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 27.56% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.70, the stock is -11.87% and -20.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -5.53% at the moment leaves the stock -25.24% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -36.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.14%.

The stock witnessed a -20.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.79%, and is -8.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.28 and Fwd P/E is 9.46. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.26% and -36.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 179.50% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 332.00M, and float is at 94.27M with Short Float at 3.05%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C,the company’sChairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 119,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $74.59 per share for a total of $8.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.55 million shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that MALONE JOHN C (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 285,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $74.95 per share for $21.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.67 million shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 22,150 shares at an average price of $72.89 for $1.61 million. The insider now directly holds 87,527 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).