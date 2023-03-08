The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) on Track to Reach $46.00 in a Year

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -24.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.91 and a high of $47.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $31.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.53% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.61% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.68, the stock is -11.63% and -20.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -25.04% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -36.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.94%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.72%, and is -7.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.97. Distance from 52-week low is -3.98% and -36.86% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.00% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.57M, and float is at 195.37M with Short Float at 1.94%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C,the company’sChairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 119,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $74.59 per share for a total of $8.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.55 million shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that MALONE JOHN C (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 285,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $74.95 per share for $21.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.67 million shares of the LSXMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 22,150 shares at an average price of $72.89 for $1.61 million. The insider now directly holds 87,527 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).