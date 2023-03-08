The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is -7.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.24 and a high of $285.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHW stock was last observed hovering at around $224.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.97% off its average median price target of $254.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.97% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.50, the stock is -3.31% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -6.67% off its SMA200. SHW registered -14.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.88%.

The stock witnessed a -8.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.45%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has around 64366 employees, a market worth around $55.91B and $22.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.55 and Fwd P/E is 22.15. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.94% and -22.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.40M, and float is at 237.16M with Short Float at 0.89%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Bryan J,the company’sSVP – Corp Strategy & Devel. SEC filings show that Young Bryan J sold 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $220.76 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7955.0 shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that MORIKIS JOHN G (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 2,207 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $226.70 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Binns Justin T (President, The Americas Group) disposed off 1,542 shares at an average price of $259.99 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 6,877 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -10.35% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -11.90% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -27.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.