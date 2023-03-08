These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is -15.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $6.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.91% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -40.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is -0.10% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -14.48% off its SMA200. IMGN registered -19.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.73%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.22%, and is 8.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.31% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $944.08M and $108.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.70% and -36.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-142.60%).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.10% this year.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.41M, and float is at 214.54M with Short Float at 8.77%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 18.17% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -1.37% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -1.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.