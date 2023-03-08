These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is -12.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.19 and a high of $107.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKC stock was last observed hovering at around $73.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.86% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -14.49% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.13, the stock is -3.19% and -7.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -12.07% off its SMA200. MKC registered -30.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.15%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.50%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $19.37B and $6.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.58 and Fwd P/E is 25.42. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.32% and -32.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McCormick & Company Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.50M, and float is at 263.38M with Short Float at 2.76%.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANGAN MICHAEL D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38137.0 shares.

McCormick & Company Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that MANGAN MICHAEL D (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $82.00 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38137.0 shares of the MKC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Kurzius Lawrence Erik (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $74.41 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -3.01% lower over the past 12 months. Brookfield Corporation (BN) is -26.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.