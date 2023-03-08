These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is -15.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.84 and a high of $24.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSRM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $20.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.63% off the consensus price target high of $24.37 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 15.82% higher than the price target low of $15.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.25, the stock is -7.58% and -15.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -15.73% off its SMA200. SSRM registered -36.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.93%.

The stock witnessed a -18.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.40%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.94 and Fwd P/E is 17.12. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.23% and -46.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.50% this year.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.57M, and float is at 205.47M with Short Float at 3.63%.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antal Rodney,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Antal Rodney sold 15,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $16.61 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

SSR Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Farid Fady Adel Edward (Chief Corp Development Officer) sold a total of 5,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $16.61 per share for $85774.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96388.0 shares of the SSRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Sparks Michael John (Chief Legal & Admin Officer) disposed off 3,239 shares at an average price of $16.61 for $53800.0. The insider now directly holds 126,739 shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -24.68% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -36.42% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -49.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.