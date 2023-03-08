These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is -9.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.89 and a high of $77.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XEL stock was last observed hovering at around $65.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.48% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 3.62% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.61, the stock is -4.70% and -7.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -8.70% off its SMA200. XEL registered -10.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.51%.

The stock witnessed a -6.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.00%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has around 11982 employees, a market worth around $34.57B and $15.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.06 and Fwd P/E is 17.64. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.81% and -18.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xcel Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.00M, and float is at 546.12M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prager Frank P,the company’sSVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. SEC filings show that Prager Frank P sold 1,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $68.48 per share for a total of $77932.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28036.0 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Williams Kim (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $76.21 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99993.0 shares of the XEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Carter Brett C (EVP, Group President Utilitie) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $74.66 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 23,617 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -4.81% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -33.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.