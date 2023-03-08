Things appear to be looking up for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) is 99.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASXC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 54.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -10.81% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 36.90% off its SMA200. ASXC registered 9.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.15%.

The stock witnessed a -8.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.07%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.34% over the week and 14.41% over the month.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $154.56M and $7.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 147.21% and -41.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.30%).

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asensus Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.10% this year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.85M, and float is at 234.37M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Biffi Andrea,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Biffi Andrea bought 293,077 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $0.71 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Asensus Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Starling William N JR (Director) sold a total of 27,010 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $0.40 per share for $10804.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13846.0 shares of the ASXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Kwo Elizabeth (Director) acquired 18,000 shares at an average price of $0.53 for $9558.0. The insider now directly holds 72,201 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC).