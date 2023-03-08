Things appear to be looking up for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is 11.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $7.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $31.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.91% off the consensus price target high of $46.97 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 67.5% higher than the price target low of $13.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.27, the stock is -2.93% and -5.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 19.96% off its SMA200. KC registered -20.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.39%.

The stock witnessed a -14.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.23%, and is 10.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 10209 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $1.26B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.24% and -43.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.05M, and float is at 112.47M with Short Float at 6.08%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -12.32% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -35.77% lower over the same period.