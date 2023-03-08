Things appear to be looking up for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) is -24.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 53.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is -26.94% and -30.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -8.27% at the moment leaves the stock -35.62% off its SMA200. PCT registered -26.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.89%.

The stock witnessed a -39.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.66%, and is -20.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -6.25% and -53.42% from its 52-week high.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -570.40% this year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.51M, and float is at 109.02M with Short Float at 18.80%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olson Dustin,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Olson Dustin sold 1,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $6.51 per share for a total of $7643.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Scott John Stewart (Director) sold a total of 72,716 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $7.42 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the PCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, Scott John Stewart (Director) disposed off 73,546 shares at an average price of $7.17 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 1,232,425 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT).