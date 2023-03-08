Things appear to be looking up for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is -2.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $3.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is -7.92% and -7.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing -3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 14.72% off its SMA200. RIGL registered -51.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.80%.

The stock witnessed a -17.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.36%, and is -2.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $260.51M and $89.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -92.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.69% and -58.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.84M, and float is at 170.76M with Short Float at 3.98%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RODRIGUEZ RAUL R,the company’sCEO, President. SEC filings show that RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $35595.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Dummer Wolfgang (EVP & CMO) sold a total of 5,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $1.66 per share for $8946.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72459.0 shares of the RIGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Schorno Dean L (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,389 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $8946.0. The insider now directly holds 196,519 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 11.87% up over the past 12 months and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is -54.64% lower over the same period.