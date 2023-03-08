Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) up 16.56% since start of the year

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is 16.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $25.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MODG stock was last observed hovering at around $23.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $23.02, the stock is -3.10% and 1.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 7.50% off its SMA200. MODG registered 0.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.87%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.54%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has around 24800 employees, a market worth around $4.22B and $4.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.55 and Fwd P/E is 22.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.02% and -11.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 235.10% this year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.80M, and float is at 152.60M with Short Float at 6.31%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDERSON ERIK J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ANDERSON ERIK J sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $23.45 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Thomas Jennifer L. (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 6,438 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $23.30 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56012.0 shares of the MODG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Lynch Brian P. (EVP, CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.64 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 56,705 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG).

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -4.26% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -8.84% lower over the same period. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is -64.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.