Unilever PLC (UL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:UL Stock Is Going Next

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -3.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.44 and a high of $52.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $49.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $54.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.21% off the consensus price target high of $71.81 offered by analysts, but current levels are -33.74% lower than the price target low of $36.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.68, the stock is -3.64% and -3.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 2.52% off its SMA200. UL registered 6.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.15%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.48%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 0.98% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148000 employees, a market worth around $124.47B and $63.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.39. Distance from 52-week low is 14.70% and -6.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 2.52B with Short Float at 0.17%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -7.57% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -11.33% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 16.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.