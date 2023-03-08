Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is -21.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.90 and a high of $30.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $13.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $21.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.12% off the consensus price target high of $30.10 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 25.07% higher than the price target low of $18.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.81, the stock is -1.13% and -8.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -31.71% off its SMA200. VET registered -29.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.00%.

The stock witnessed a -3.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.33%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 716 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.84 and Fwd P/E is 2.77. Profit margin for the company is 37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.05% and -54.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.50%).

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 172.50% this year.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.95M, and float is at 159.82M with Short Float at 1.25%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 18.64% up over the past 12 months and Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) that is 10.32% higher over the same period. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -0.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.