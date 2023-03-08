VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is -32.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $7.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $56.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.64% off the consensus price target high of $71.58 offered by analysts, but current levels are 88.42% higher than the price target low of $33.16 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is -21.98% and -31.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -28.54% off its SMA200. VNET registered -40.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.74%.

The stock witnessed a -38.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.74%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has around 3221 employees, a market worth around $543.51M and $1.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.40% and -51.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.30% this year.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.07M, and float is at 123.84M with Short Float at 5.28%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading -4.90% down over the past 12 months and Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is -3.14% lower over the same period.