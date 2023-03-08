Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -10.38% Change This Year

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -10.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.15 and a high of $47.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12%.

Currently trading at $18.65, the stock is -13.94% and -15.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing -5.67% at the moment leaves the stock -27.33% off its SMA200. VNO registered -57.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.63%.

The stock witnessed a -24.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.38%, and is -5.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 3146 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $1.80B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.60% and -60.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -505.10% this year.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.78M, and float is at 176.20M with Short Float at 8.04%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fascitelli Michael D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $41.97 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) that is trading -42.85% down over the past 12 months and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) that is -21.08% lower over the same period. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is 0.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.