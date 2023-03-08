What should you know before buying stock in Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is -9.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.29 and a high of $97.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEG stock was last observed hovering at around $78.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9%.

Currently trading at $77.90, the stock is -4.51% and -6.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -1.04% off its SMA200. CEG registered 52.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.91%.

The stock witnessed a -6.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.36%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has around 11696 employees, a market worth around $24.58B and $22.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.32% and -20.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.70% this year.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 326.25M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 25 times.