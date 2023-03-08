What should you know before buying stock in Ferguson plc (FERG)

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) is 8.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.16 and a high of $168.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FERG stock was last observed hovering at around $143.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.25%.

Currently trading at $138.33, the stock is -4.71% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -3.66% at the moment leaves the stock 13.60% off its SMA200. FERG registered -5.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.59%.

The stock witnessed a -6.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.60%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Ferguson plc (FERG) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $28.44B and $29.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.00. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.50% and -18.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Ferguson plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.20% this year.

Ferguson plc (FERG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.70M, and float is at 205.28M with Short Float at 1.60%.

Ferguson plc (FERG) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Ferguson plc (FERG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times.