What should you know before buying stock in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -15.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $4.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $4.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.7% off the consensus price target high of $4.87 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.52% higher than the price target low of $3.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.18, the stock is -6.31% and -12.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -4.79% at the moment leaves the stock 1.82% off its SMA200. FSM registered -21.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.47%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.46%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 24.46 and Fwd P/E is 13.83. Distance from 52-week low is 55.12% and -31.98% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.50% this year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.18M, and float is at 286.38M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is -40.79% lower over the past 12 months.