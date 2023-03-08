What should you know before buying stock in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is -6.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.44 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $11.66, the stock is -7.82% and -9.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -14.31% off its SMA200. SBRA registered -13.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.00%.

The stock witnessed a -14.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.79%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $624.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.00. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.92% and -29.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.98M, and float is at 228.02M with Short Float at 3.68%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -15.06% down over the past 12 months and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) that is -29.80% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -29.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.