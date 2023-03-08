What should you know before buying stock in Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) is -1.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $29.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $28.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $28.37, the stock is -1.14% and -1.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 15.27% off its SMA200. SGFY registered 103.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.39%.

The stock witnessed a -0.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.18%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.81% over the week and 0.86% over the month.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $6.74B and $805.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.72 and Fwd P/E is 89.78. Profit margin for the company is -71.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.14% and -5.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.29M, and float is at 80.57M with Short Float at 21.06%.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Armbrester Bradford Kyle,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Armbrester Bradford Kyle bought 8,320 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $11.77 per share for a total of $97891.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92693.0 shares.

Signify Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Senneff Steve (Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $11.75 per share for $29372.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the SGFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Senneff Steve (Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.55 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 215,087 shares of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY).

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -12.32% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is -4.97% lower over the same period.