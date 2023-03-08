Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.54% Change This Year

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -0.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.62 and a high of $51.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.38%.

Currently trading at $38.87, the stock is -7.93% and -9.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -5.77% at the moment leaves the stock 4.32% off its SMA200. WPM registered -16.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.78%.

The stock witnessed a -11.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.97%, and is -6.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $17.44B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.10 and Fwd P/E is 30.51. Profit margin for the company is 71.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.81% and -25.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 451.76M, and float is at 449.65M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -24.68% lower over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -36.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.