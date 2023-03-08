Why Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 11.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $415.07 and a high of $645.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $632.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.77%.

Currently trading at $625.15, the stock is 4.42% and 7.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 18.38% off its SMA200. AVGO registered 4.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.60%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $246.59B and $34.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.02 and Fwd P/E is 14.19. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.61% and -3.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.00M, and float is at 407.48M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERNANDEZ RAUL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $575.00 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1953.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that DELLY GAYLA J (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $579.56 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3264.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, PAGE JUSTINE (Director) disposed off 170 shares at an average price of $574.86 for $97726.0. The insider now directly holds 2,981 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 1.53% up over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -26.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.